Gideon Sa'ar: 'We need to end Netanyahu's reign'

New Hope Chairman Gideon Sa'ar called on Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett to cooperate with him after the elections, for the purpose of replacing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"As of today, there is no dialogue with Bennett, but I assume that later, there will be such dialogue," Sa'ar told Israel Hayom. "Unfortunately, until now Bennett has not shown commitment to change, and he is preparing the ground for the entrance to another Netanyahu government. But if Bennett will commit to a change in the State of Israel, then there will be cooperation, and he will be a good partner."

"I will never sit with Netanyahu," he emphasized, adding that replacing Netanyahu will prevent further elections, and Bennett should therefore cooperate with him.

Sa'ar also said that he does not intend to leave politics even if he loses in the elections and Netanyahu does form a government.

Noting that according to polls, Netanyahu will find it very difficult to form a government, he said: "I don't see how he has a majority. He doesn't have 61 [Knesset seats]. So we can't yet say if we would manage to achieve our goal or not. Right now we want to free the country from Netanyahu, who I think has severely distorted the Likud's values. He is acting like one who prefers his personal good over the good of the country, and that is something that a nationalist person cannot come to terms with."

"Therefore," he concluded, "I am convinced that we need to end the Netanyahu reign, but only from within the nationalist camp."