PA condemns Kosovo over Jerusalem embassy

The Palestinian Authority on Monday condemned Kosovo for opening an embassy in Jerusalem, AFP reported.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said that Kosovo’s move is "a violation of international law".

The Hamas terrorist organization, that controls Gaza, also blasted Kosovo, accusing it of "appalling bias" towards Israel.

Earlier on Monday, the Jordanian government condemned Kosovo for the move, calling it "a blatant violation of international law and international decisions. Any step or decision aimed at changing the status-quo in Jerusalem is invalid and illegitimate."

Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it has formally opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

A statement said the move was made after the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel on February 1.

This past September, it was announced that Serbia would be relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by July 2021 and that Kosovo would recognize Israel.

These moves were included in an agreement on economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo which was signed at a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump in the White House.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi said at the time that "mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel is a historic achievement."