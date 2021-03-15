The vaccine works: Only 8% of those hospitalized have been vaccinated

The death toll in Israel from the COVID-19 pandemic topped 6,000 on Sunday night and now stands at 6,008 people.

Despite this sad milestone, the data from recent days show that the vaccines have had a dramatic effect and greatly help in reducing the number of cases.

According to a report in Channel 12 News, out of 1,003 patients who are hospitalized, 74% or 751 people have not been vaccinated. Even among those who were vaccinated, the majority did not complete the two doses of the vaccine. Only 8% of all hospitalized patients, 83 people, became ill after completing both doses.

Of the 41 patients connected to an ECMO machine - 82%, or 34 people - were not vaccinated. Seven of the patients received one dose of vaccine, and there is not a single patient connected to an ECMO machine who has already been vaccinated with two doses.

Of the 41 pregnant women and women who have given birth and have been hospitalized with the virus, 92% were not vaccinated. Two of the women received one vaccine dose, and another woman received the two vaccine doses, but less than a week has passed since she was infected with the virus. This means that of all the pregnant women who are currently hospitalized with a virus, there is not a single one who has been vaccinated.

As of Sunday evening, there are 27,974 “active” COVID-19 cases in Israel. 640 are in serious condition, and 221 are on ventilators. 775 cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours and about 27,000 tests were performed.