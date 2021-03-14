COVID death toll tops 6,000

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities reported in Israel topped 6,000 Sunday, reaching a grim milestone even as the infection rate continues to fall.

A total of 6,008 people have died within 30 days of testing positive for the virus, including eight deaths on Sunday.

The first COVID-related death was reported just under a year ago - on March 20th, 2020.

Israel’s fatality rate now stands at 653 deaths per one million people, placing Israel as the 54th country out of 221, well-above the world average of 341 deaths per million, despite Israel’s relatively young population.

A total of 775 new cases of the virus were diagnosed across Israel Saturday, with the percentage of tests coming back positive holding steady at 2.9%, the same percentage as on Friday, but down from 3.1% of tests on Thursday. This is the lowest rate recorded since December 12th.

The number of active cases of the virus also declined, falling to 27,974, with 1,031 hospitalized COVID patients.

Of those, 640 are in serious condition, including 221 on respirators.

Thus far, 5,139,301 people - or 55.27% of the population - have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 4,149,380 people, or 44.62% of the population, having received both doses.