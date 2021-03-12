White House national security adviser: US and Iran holding indirect diplomacy

The United States and Iran have begun indirect diplomacy with Europeans and others regarding the 2015 nuclear deal, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan revealed on Friday.

"Diplomacy with Iran is ongoing, just not in a direct fashion at the moment," he told reporters, according to Reuters.

"There are communications through the Europeans and through others that enable us to explain to the Iranians what our position is with respect to the compliance for compliance approach and to hear what their position is," Sullivan added.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal but has stressed that Iran must resume compliance with it before any negotiations on a US return to the agreement.

The new administration of US President Joe Biden has rejected giving Tehran unilateral incentives to begin talks but has held out the possibility of both sides taking reciprocal steps to resume implementing the deal, an approach Washington calls "compliance for compliance."

On Thursday, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated that Washington will not offer Iran unilateral incentives to persuade it to attend talks about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 deal.

"We are waiting at this point to hear further from the Iranians how they would like to proceed," Sullivan said on Friday. "This is not going to be easy but we believe that we are in a diplomatic process now that we can move forward on and ultimately secure our objective, which is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and to do so through diplomacy."

The US recently accepted Europe's offer to mediate conversations with Iran regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran, however, rejected the proposal, claiming that the “time was not right” to hold such talks.

