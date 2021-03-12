New York Speaker authorizes Cuomo impeachment investigation

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Thursday authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, The Hill reported.

This decision came after Heastie, a Democrat, met privately with members to discuss “potential paths forward,” the Speaker wrote in a statement.

Six women have come forward with accusations of inappropriate conduct against the governor, and calls for him to resign have begun to escalate.

Hours after the meeting, Heastie released a statement announcing the decision. State Rep. Charles Lavine, the chair of the state’s Judiciary Committee, will lead the investigation.

“After meeting with the Assembly Majority Conference today, I am authorizing the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation, led by Chair Charles D. Lavine, to examine allegations of misconduct against Governor Cuomo,” Heastie wrote in a statement quoted by The Hill.

Heastie also called the accusations against the governor “serious.”

The committee will have the jurisdiction to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate documents, Heastie noted in the statement. These powers, he wrote, are allowed by the New York State Constitution.

On Thursday, hours before Heastie authorized the impeachment inquiry, more than 55 New York State legislators signed onto a letter calling on Cuomo to resign.

Also on Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Cuomo can "no longer serve as governor" in light of the accusations, and called the latest allegation against the governor "deeply troubling."

Cuomo has apologized for his actions, recognizing that some of his interactions “may have been insensitive or too personal.” On Monday, he stressed there was "no way" he would resign.