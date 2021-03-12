European Medicines Agency approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday gave the green light to Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press reported.

The EU medicines regulator advised that the vaccine be cleared for use in all adults over 18 "after a thorough evaluation" of J&J's data found the vaccine met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.

"With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens," said Emer Cooke, EMA's executive director, according to AP.

The EMA has already recommended COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca but all of those vaccines require two doses, several weeks apart.

The US Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in late February.

That authorization came several days after the FDA announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has met the requirements for emergency use.