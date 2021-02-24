FDA: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine meets standard for emergency use

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Johnson & Johnson company has met the requirements for emergency use.

According to the FDA's analysis, the vaccine is 66.9% effective against moderate and severe cases of the coronavirus 14 days after being administered and 66.1% effective after 28 days. In addition, the analysis found "no specific safety concerns identified in subgroup analyses by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities, or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection."

The FDA further stated that the vaccine is "consistent with the recommendations set forth in FDA's guidance Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19."

The FDA Vaccines and related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet later this week to issue the approval for the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.