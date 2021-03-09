Assad and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad and his wife, Asma, have tested positive for COVID-19 after showing minor symptoms, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The two are in good health and will keep working in isolation at home, the statement said.

Assad joins a growing list of world leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and former US President Donald Trump have all tested positive for the virus at some point during the pandemic.

In Johnson’s case, he was hospitalized in intensive care due to the virus and later revealed that his health deteriorated so badly after contracting coronavirus that a strategy was drawn up in case he died.

Syria has seen a sharp rise in infections since mid-February, a member of the government’s coronavirus advisory committee told Reuters last week as the country kicked off its vaccination campaign.

As of Sunday, the health ministry reported 10,374 infections and 1,063 related deaths out of a population of around 18 million.