Macron: 'Negligence and bad luck' led to my getting COVID

French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for COVID-10, on Friday said a combination of negligence and bad luck had led to his getting the virus, France24 reports.

In what looked like a self-shot video from the presidential retreat in Versailles where he was isolating with symptoms that included headaches, fatigue and a dry cough, Macron promised to give daily updates and be “totally transparent” about the evolution of his illness.

“I wanted to reassure you – I am doing fine. I have the same symptoms as yesterday, notably fatigue, headaches, a dry cough,” he said. Macron said he would “be back soon” and added there was “no reason to believe this will develop badly”, while adding he was under medical supervision.

“I am working at a slightly slower pace because of the virus, but I shall continue to focus on high-priority issues, such as our handling of the epidemic, or, for example, the Brexit dossier,” Macron added in the video that was posted on Twitter and other social media platforms.

He added that his infection “shows that the virus really can touch everyone, because I am very protected and am very careful".

“Despite everything I caught this virus – perhaps, doubtless, a moment of negligence, a moment of bad luck, too,” he continued.

While Macron usually wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, and has insisted that his virus strategy is driven by science, the president has been captured on camera in recent days violating France’s virus-control guidelines.

He shook hands and half-embraced the head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Angel Gurria, at a meeting Monday. Both were masked, but Macron’s office acknowledged Friday the move was a “mistake", according to France24.

Macron last week spent two days in intense negotiations at the EU summit in Brussels with the leaders of the other 26 member countries. Video excerpts released by the EU showed the leaders spread out in a circle in a huge meeting room. Macron, and most of the other leaders, were not masked.

Macron also hosted or took part in multiple large-group meals in the days before testing positive Thursday, noted France24. His office has been contacting those present for the meals, but told some people sitting far from the president that they were not considered at risk.

