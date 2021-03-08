PM Netanyahu: 'All adults can be vaccinated by end of April'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday said that by the end of April, he expects that all Israelis over 16 will be vaccinated.

During a visit to the Expo vaccination center in Tel Aviv marking the five-millionth person to be vaccinated, Netanyahu said: "Now, there are only one million Israelis over 16 who have not been vaccinated."

"By the end of April, everyone will be vaccinated and we will have six million people vaccinated. Israel is leading the world with the vaccines, and we will also be leading the world in the exit from coronavirus. I spoke with the heads of Pfizer and Moderna, and soon there will be vaccinations for those 16 and under as well."

However, Netanyahu emphasized that "until then, we need to be careful to wear masks and social distance, but we are on a path to the exit."

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said, "In the past, I said that I was not sure that we would reach five million people vaccinated. This is an opportunity to thank all of our citizens."