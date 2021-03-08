Prof. Nachman Ash: 'We're on solid ground - but it's not risk-free'

Coronavirus czar Professor Nachman Ash on Monday spoke with 103 FM Radio about Israel's situation following the reopening of the economy.

"Yesterday was a special day, with the third stage of reopening after the exit from the lockdown," he said. "It was very exciting - we opened things that had been closed for many many months. At the same time, we are following the numbers."

"There is no question that this is accompanied by worries, mostly regarding whether people will follow the guidelines. There's always an urge to do more - I hope there will be adherence."

Regarding when the pandemic might end, Prof. Ash said: "Our greatest hope is really the vaccines, and I very much hope that with them, we will be able to exit this in the next few months, but today, we still need to be careful. As a pandemic, I hope that within the next few months it will be behind us, so that we can return to normal lives, with the economy is open without danger of closing, and with many less restrictions."

When asked about Passover, he said: "If the infection stays as it is today, I assume that we will be okay over Passover."