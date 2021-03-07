3rd stage of reopening kicks off

The third stage of the reopening following the winter lockdown is set to begin Sunday morning after the government approved the regulations governing the reopening last night.

Israel will reopen restaurants, event halls, stadiums, and other public venues, mostly for those who have proof either of recovery from coronavirus or immunization against it.

Under the new regulations, gatherings will be limited to 50 people outdoors and 20 people indoors.

The limit on gatherings in event halls will be raised to 50% capacity, with a maximum limit of 300 guests. Entry will be allowed only for those with a Green Passport. Up to 5% of attendees will be allowed to present a negative coronavirus test upon entry, instead of a Green Passport.

Indoor seating at restaurants will be allowed for those who have a Green Passport, up to 75% capacity and no more than 100 people. Outdoor seating will be allowed for those who do not have Green Passports, up to a limit of 100 people. There must be a two-meter distance between tables.

The limit on gatherings in event halls will be able to fill to 50% capacity, with a maximum limit of 300 guests. Entry will be allowed only for those with a Green Passport. Up to 5% of attendees will be allowed to present a negative coronavirus test upon entry, instead of a Green Passport.

Hotels will be allowed to operate their dining rooms. Capacity will be limited to 50% or up to 300 people.

Gatherings at sports and culture events, houses of prayer and conferences will be limited to 500 people indoors and up to 750 people in open areas. In a hall or stadium with over 10,000 seats, up to 1,000 people will be allowed entry indoors, and up to 1,500 in open areas.

The Green Passport will also apply to participants in the Israel Biological Institute's vaccination trial of the domestically produced Israeli coronavirus vaccine.

The restriction of passengers in a private vehicle will be abolished.

The obligation to carry out questioning or temperature checks at the entrance to a public and business place will be abolished.

For education, Grades 7-10 will open for in-person learning for the first time in about a year in green, yellow, and borderline orange cities, as will institutions of higher education. A distance of 4 meters must be maintained between the students and the teacher, and students in higher education who do not have a Green Passport must continue to learn remotely and online.

Field trips will be allowed to indoor locations as well as outdoor locations.

Following the government's decision to allow Israelis to travel home ahead of the elections later this month, beginning on Sunday Israelis will be able to arrive from five places daily: New York, Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Kiev.

If the government approves, two more locations will be added: Toronto and Hong Kong, as necessary. These locations will be added towards the end of the week, if the government approves the move. One thousand arrivals will be allowed on Sunday, with the number rising to 3,000 by the week's end.