A terrorist attack was foiled in the Binyamin district of western Samaria Monday morning, in the community of Havat Sadeh Efraim.

During the abortive stabbing attack, a female terrorist brandishing a knife broke into a home in Havat Sadeh Efraim and attempted to stab members of the family living there.

Residents opened fire on the terrorist and neutralized her.

There are no injuries reported besides the terrorist.

The condition of the terrorist is not currently known.