Terror attack thwarted in Binyamin region

A terrorist infiltrated the Sde Efraim agricultural farm in the western Binyamin region with his vehicle early Friday morning.

The IDF said that the terrorist tried to break into the home of one of the workers on the farm. A physical confrontation developed between the terrorist and the worker and another worker who was at the scene opened fire at the terrorist.

The terrorist was neutralized. There were no casualties among the residents.

IDF forces are at the scene and conducting searches to make sure there are no other terrorists in the area.