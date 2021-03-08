Rouhani to Europe: Avoid threats in negotiations with Iran

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday urged Europe to avoid "threats or pressure" in any negotiations with Tehran.

"The best way to solve problems with European partners at various bilateral, regional and international levels, is negotiations based on mutual respect and avoiding any threats or pressure," Rouhani told Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney during a meeting in Tehran, according to AFP.

Coveney was in Tehran as part of his role as a "facilitator" for the United Nations Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers.

As "facilitator" for the resolution enshrining the nuclear deal, Dublin is tasked with keeping other council members briefed with implementation of the deal, according to AFP.

During the meeting, Rouhani criticized Europe's "inactivity on JCPOA commitments", and added that Iran is committed to "preserving the JCPOA and is the only party that has paid a price for it."

"But this situation cannot continue as it is," Rouhani stressed, adding that "preserving and reviving" the deal requires all sides to act on their commitments.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

In one of these moves, the Islamic Republic ended the implementation of the Additional Protocol of the 2015 nuclear deal that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out snap-inspections at sites not declared to the agency.

The European parties to the agreement – Britain, France and Germany – had planned to introduce a resolution condemning Iran at the meeting of the IAEA board of governors, but dropped the resolution, citing signs of "good faith" on the Iranian side to explain the decision.

US President Joe Biden has signaled his readiness to return to the deal, but insists that Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments. Iran, for its part, demands Washington take the first step by scrapping the sanctions.