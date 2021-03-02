European countries to seek condemnation of Iran

Britain, France and Germany, the three European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, will put forward a resolution condemning Tehran's suspension of some UN atomic watchdog inspections at a meeting of the body this week, diplomatic sources said Monday, according to AFP.

A version of the resolution seen by the news agency "expresses serious concern at Iran's decision to stop implementing" some inspections-related commitments and "urges Iran to immediately resume implementation".

The resolution will be proposed at a meeting of the UN body's board of governors and is expected to be voted upon on Friday.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Last week, the Islamic Republic ended the implementation of the Additional Protocol of the 2015 nuclear deal that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out snap-inspections at sites not declared to the agency.

This move raised the ire of Britain, France and Germany, which have been trying to work towards having US President Joe Biden rejoin the nuclear deal.

The three European countries condemned Iran for limiting inspections, saying, "We urge Iran to stop and reverse all measures that reduce transparency and to ensure full and timely cooperation with the IAEA.”