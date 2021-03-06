Government scheduled to approve reopening of event halls and stadiums

The Israeli government is expected to approve Saturday night the reopening on Sunday of additional sectors of the economy, in the third step of the exit from lockdown.

Schools: Grades 7-10 will open in green, yellow, and borderline orange cities, as will institutions of higher education.

Event halls: The limit on gatherings in event halls will be able to fill to 50% capacity, with a maximum limit of 300 guests. Entry will be allowed only for those with a Green Passport. Up to 5% of attendees will be allowed to present a negative coronavirus test upon entry, instead of a Green Passport.

Restaurants: Indoor seating will be allowed for those who have a Green Passport, up to 75% capacity and no more than 100 people. Outdoor seating will be allowed for those who do not have Green Passports, up to a limit of 100 people. There must be a two-meter distance between tables.

Hotels: Hotels will be allowed to operate their dining rooms. Capacity will be limited to 50% or up to 300 people.

Sports and culture events, houses of prayer and conferences: Gatherings at these places will be limited to 500 people indoors and up to 750 people in open areas. In a hall or stadium with over 10,000 seats, up to 1,000 people will be allowed entry indoors, and up to 1,500 in open areas.

Ben Gurion Airport: Following the government's decision to allow Israelis to travel home ahead of elections, beginning on Sunday Israelis will be able to arrive from five places daily: New York, Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Kiev.

If the government approves, two more locations will be added: Toronto and Hong Kong, as necessary. These locations will be added towards the end of the week, if the government approves the move. One thousand arrivals will be allowed on Sunday, with the number rising to 3,000 by the week's end.