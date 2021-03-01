Sunday: Partial lockdown relief

The government tonight approved the third phase of the lockdown relief plan presented a few days ago by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to the decision, starting Sunday, 7th-10th graders will return to school in "green and yellow" cities.

In addition, restaurants and banquet halls will be opened for vaccinated and recovering people.

In restaurants, it seems, all visitors will be able to sit with distancing, also in places assigned to them outside the restaurants, but only those who have been vaccinated with two vaccine doses or have recovered from the virus will be able to sit inside.

The crowd limit will increase and stand at 20 inside and 50 outside except in "red cities" where the limit of 10 will remain inside and 20 outside.

Earlier, the Health Ministry informed Kupat Holim managers that starting tomorrow, it will be possible to vaccinate COVID recoverers from the age of 16.

The vaccine will be given to those who have passed three months from the day they recovered from the virus and the vaccinated will receive only one dose.

Clalit HMO has already started today, even before the official announcement, to invite recovering people who meet the criteria to be vaccinated.

In recent days, the various health funds have used surplus vaccines to vaccinate dozens of recovering patients in various areas around the country.