Coronavirus restrictions to loosen as infection coefficient rises above 1

The coronavirus infection rate in Israel continues to rise, as the Israeli government plans to implement the third stage of reopening on Sunday, March 7.

According to Health Ministry data, the infection coefficient rose on Friday to 1.01, after it reached 1 last week, then dropped back down to 0.97 before rising again to 1. At the same time, there has been a slight rise in the number of weekly infections since February 21, when Israel started reopening.

However, on Thursday just 4% of 92,177 test results came back positive, for a total of 3,628 new cases.

A total of 690 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, with 268 in critical condition and 225 of them on ventilators. A full 5,832 Israelis have died of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far, 4,901,143 Israelis have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 3,654,797 of them have received the second as well.

According to the Health Ministry, of the 935 Israelis who died of coronavirus in February, 553 had not been vaccinated at all, and 144 (15%) died after receiving both doses of the vaccine.