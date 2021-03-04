

Chassidic Tales: When the Chernobler sings for Eliyahu Hanavi
Rabbi Shlomo Katz

The Shlomo Katz Project Rabbi Shlomo Katz Watch as Rav Shlomo Katz tells us this inspiring story of the Motsei Shabbos that Reb Mottele of Chernobler was sitting on his porch singing 'Eliyahu Hanavi...im Moshiach Ben David' and his top chassid Reb Leibler was walking by and the way he heard it, it was as if Moshiach had already come.



