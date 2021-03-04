Arabs attack IDF soldier and steal his weapon

A weapon was stolen Wednesday night from a soldier in the IDF's Commando School, during navigation near Shfar'am in northern Israel.

The soldier left Wednesday night for "lone navigation" and at approximately 3:00a.m. on Thursday morning noticed a suspicious vehicle with two figures in it. The vehicle approached from behind him, following as he walked on the dirt path.

Coming to a halt near the soldier, the driver asked if he needed a ride, but the soldier continued to advance, and the vehicle stopped again, this time lengthwise. After the soldier had walked another 300 meters, he saw that two Arab suspects were approaching him from behind on foot.

The two tried to take the soldier's weapon from him, and the soldier struggled physically to fight them off. During the fight, the soldier threw his magazine into the bushes at the side of the road. For five minutes, the soldier fought the suspects, until one of them succeeded in stealing his weapon.

The two then fled the scene with their vehicle and the soldier's weapon. The soldier then called his commanders, who began running towards him. They notified the police and began searching the area in an attempt to locate those suspected of stealing the weapon.

The soldier suffered an injury to his hand and face, and required medical attention.

The IDF is investigating the incident.

Torat Halehima, areligious pro-IDF organization, responded: "A commando soldier was doing lone navigation and his weapon was stolen from him, when he had no ability to respond. It seems that our soldiers are really left on their own, with their hands tied in the face of weapons thieves. After the Nevatim base was broken into, they blamed the battalion policeman. and set up a concrete barricade. The issue isn't specific, it is systematic and well-rooted. Soldiers must be allowed to defend themselves - with orders. Otherwise they will not be able to protect the people of Israel."