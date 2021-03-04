Blinken: We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday expressed opposition to the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to launch a war crimes probe against Israel.

“The United States firmly opposes an ICC investigation into the Palestinian situation. We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the Biden administration opposes and is disappointed with the ICC decision.

Price told reporters the ICC has “no jurisdiction over this matter," which he said "unfairly" targets Israel.

“Israel is not a party to the ICC, and it has not consented to the court's jurisdiction and we have serious concerns about the ICC's attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel,” Price said.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu denounced the decision and called it “absurd”, adding, “It's undiluted anti-Semitism and the height of hypocrisy.”

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett responded to the ICC decision and called it a "farce."

"The ICC is an anti-Semitic organization that is trying to tie Israel’s hands from defending itself," he said.

"As former minister of defense of the State of Israel, I can be very clear: Israel and its soldiers will continue to defend itself, defend democracy, defend our values in the face of the most radical Islamic terror in the world, and no ICC will stop us from doing that."