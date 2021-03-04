Mayor of Ariel: 'Palestinians won't be allowed into the city without a vaccine'

Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday approved the provision of coronavirus vaccines to Palestinian Authority Arabs who work in the Samaria city of Ariel, Ariel's Mayor Eliyahu Shaviro said.

In a Facebook post, Shaviro wrote: "After continuously pressuring the Health Ministry, approval was granted today for a vaccination booth for Palestinians who work in Ariel."

"It is important to emphasize that we are working together with the Palestinians, and the fact that the Palestinian Authority does not vaccinate its citizens presents a danger to the public health.

"Next week, the vaccination booth will be set up," he promised, adding that "Palestinian workers will not be allowed into the city without a vaccine - please pay attention and be sure to inform the Palestinian workers who work alongside you."

On Sunday, the Israeli government approved a vaccination campaign for Palestinian Authority workers who hold an employment license in Israel, in order to maintain Israel's public health and economy. The workers will be vaccinated by Israeli medical teams with Moderna vaccines supplied by the Israeli government.