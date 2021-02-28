Israel to vaccinate Palestinian workers

The government today (Sunday) approved a vaccination campaign for Palestinian workers who hold an employment license in Israel and the occupied territories in order to maintain public health and a functioning economy.

The coordinator of government activities in the territories states that the vaccination campaign will take place as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus and in accordance with the recommendation of the coordinator of government activities in the territories and the Israeli Ministry of Health.

The operation, led by the IDF Central Command, the Ministry of Health and the Border Control Authority, will begin in the coming days, and will include the establishment of dedicated vaccination complexes at several border crossings in Judea and Samaria to vaccinate workers in Israel, as well as additional settlements vaccinated in industrial areas throughout Judea and Samaria.

In these complexes, the workers will be vaccinated by Israeli medical teams with Moderna vaccines supplied by the Israeli government.