Ayelet Shaked: 'Netanyahu has weakened, we'll overtake Gideon Sa'ar'

MK Ayelet Shaked, number two on the Yamina party's list, on Wednesday responded to the latest polls, saying she expects her party to overtake Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Shaked said, "Yesterday we saw that we are very close to Gideon Sa'ar, and in my estimation, in the near future we will overtake him."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, she said, "is weakening."

"I turn to the right-wing voters in Israel: In order to preserve a right-wing government, you need to vote Yamina. The moment we receive the power, we will know very well what to do with it and how to partner with as many right-wing components of the government as possible.

"There are 80 right-wing Knesset seats, 30 left-wing Knesset seats, and 10 seats belonging to the Arab parties. The Right needs to remain in power, with a right-wing prime minister."

Regarding the Supreme Court's recent ruling that the State of Israel must recognize Reform and Conservative conversions, she said: "We have consistently said that we must accept and legislate a state conversion law, or the Supreme Court will make the decision. They said that that was what they would do."

"For the past 15 years, the Supreme Court has said that we will not make the decision and asked that the Knesset legislate a conversion law. The Knesset for 15 years has not managed to agree on a plan. In our time, when I was Justice Minister, Netanyahu asked that a committee be created...we always begged, 'Let's legislate this, we'll turn it into law.'

"It had backing, we asked for two or three changes, but the general plan was acceptable. It's a huge shame for me that the haredi MKs prevented this plan from being legislated." However, she emphasized: "We need to say that the Supreme Court also acted here with a lack of wisdom. Why did they put out this ruling three weeks before the elections? They waited 15 years - they could wait for a new government to be formed."