Poll: Bennett gets 12 seats, Smotrich 5, Meretz out

A poll by Mano Geva published tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 12 News shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest party with 28 seats while Yesh Atid would finish second with 19 seats.

The New Hope party led by Gideon Sa'ar would receive 14 seats, while the Yamina party led by Naftali Bennett would receive 12 seats.

The Joint List would receive nine seats, while the Shas party would receive eight seats. Yisrael Beyteinu and Labour would receive seven seats each, while the United Torah Judaism would receive six seats. The Religious Zionism party and Blue and White would receive five seats each.

The Meretz party and the Raam party would not clear the electoral threshold.

According to a Channel 20 poll conducted by Professor Yitzhak Katz of the Maagar Mohot Institute, if the elections had been held today, the Likud would receive 29 seats. The Yesh Atid party led by Yair Lapid would receive 18 seats.

According to the poll, the New Hope party would receive 13 seats while Yamina and the Joint List would receive 10 seats each.

Shas would receive eight seats, while United Torah Judaism and Yisrael Beyteinu would receive seven seats each

Labor and Blue and White parties would receive five seats each, while the Religious Zionism Partyand Meretz would receives four seats each.