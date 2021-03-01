Driver who ran down Purim reveler: I was trying to save my life

The driver of a minibus which ran over and killed a man in Meah Sharim Sunday night has been arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

The driver, whose identity has not been cleared for publication, was released from the hospital Monday morning and transferred to police custody.

"They attacked me, beating me with their fists from every angle," the driver told police. "I didn't intend to run over anyone. I was trying to save my life. I called the police [afterwards] to turn myself in."

The driver's uncle, who was at his side in the hospital, told Kan: "This incident reminded me of the terrorist attack in 2014 in which my brother died. The police arrested my brother because they suspected he was the terrorist - just because he was an Arab. My nephew is afraid that the same thing will happen to him that happened to his father."

The incident occurred Sunday evening when dozens of people who had gathered in Shabbat Square in Meah Sharim surrounded the minibus, shouting 'Arab, Arab'.

According to witnesses, the driver attempted to flee the scene struck the victim while trying to drive off.

One man, Itamar Ben-Abu, was hit by the minibus. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.