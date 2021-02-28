Watch: Minibus runs down Purim reveler, seriously injuring him

One person was seriously injured Sunday evening, when he was run over by a minibus in the Meah Sharim neighborhood of the capital.

The incident occurred when a group of Purim revelers apparently blocked the vehicle. When the minibus drove on despite the people who were in the way, one young man, roughly 30 years of age, was struck by the vehicle.

Emergency first responders from MDA were called to the scene to treat the victim, who was evacuated to a local hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle tried to escape after his vehicle was surrounded, then struck the victim while attempting to drive off.

"When we got to the scene, there was an injured man lying on the sidewalk next to the front part of a commercial vehicle. He was unconscious and suffering from serious injuries to his upper torso," said MDA paramedics Eli Raymond and Shalom Galil.

"We immediately began to provide medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and we performed resuscitation techniques. We loaded him onto the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while performing resuscitation techniques as he was in critical condition."

Shabbat Square in the Meah Sharim neighborhood has been the scene of disruptions in past years during the Purim holiday, including violent riots.