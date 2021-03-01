Iran to install new centrifuges at nuclear facilities

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) plans to install new generations of IR2M and IR6 centrifuges at the Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The installation of these centrifuges will be completed and gas will be injected within the time limit specified in the law passed by the Iranian parliament, said Abolfazl Amoui, the spokesman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament.

Amoui said that, based on the law, the AEOI should also produce 120 kg of 20 percent enriched uranium within a year.

This past December, the Iranian parliament passed a law entitled "Iran's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions" which obliges the Iranian government to further reduce Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

The Islamic Republic recently announced it had resumed enrichment of uranium at its underground site in Fordow.

An AEOI spokesman boasted in January that his country can enrich uranium to 90 percent of purity.