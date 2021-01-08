Iran: We can enrich uranium at 90% capacity

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Thursday that his country can enrich uranium to 90 percent of purity.

"Our achievements are so great that we can easily enrich uranium in different percentages up to 90 percent," the spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, was quoted by the Xinhua news agency as having said.

"If enrichment above 20 percent is required in some areas, the AEOI can do that," he added.

The statement comes days after Iran officially announced that it had resumed enrichment of uranium at its underground site in Fordow to 20 percent, a level not seen since 2015.

The resumption of uranium enrichment is part of Iran’s moves to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers. These moves have come in response to US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran’s nuclear activities, recently released a report which found that Iran has fired up advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges that it had installed at its Natanz site in violation of the 2015 agreement.

In a previous report, the UN agency revealed that the Islamic Republic’s stockpile of enriched uranium now stands at more than ten times the limit set down in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.