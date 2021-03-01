Deliveries to US of Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected Tuesday

Senior US administration officials said on Sunday that initial deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The officials acknowledged that vaccination rates among minorities were "not where we ultimately want them to be," but said federal officials were closely monitoring distribution to ensure it was equitable.

They urged everyone in the United States to get a vaccination as soon as it was their turn.

The announcement comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that works with just one dose instead of two.

The FDA said J&J's vaccine offers strong protection against serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85 percent protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness.

The authorization came several days after the FDA announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has met the requirements for emergency use.