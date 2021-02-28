Terrorist who tried to stab Jewish youth at Yitzhar junction arrested

Security forces today, Sunday, arrested the terrorist suspected of carrying out the stabbing attack at the Yitzhar junction last Wednesday.

On Wednesday an Israeli citizen reported a terrorist had tried to stab him at the Yitzhar junction in Samaria. The civilian was not injured and the terrorist fled the scene.

In recent days, a manhunt has been conducted for the terrorist, and the suspect was recently arrested by IDF soldiers near the village of Salem. The suspect was taken for questioning by security forces.

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said in response to the capture of the terrorist, "I give encouragement to the IDF, the Shabak and the defense establishment for the determined activity to capture the terrorist. Our enemies should know that the far-reaching arm of the IDF will capture them everywhere."

"I call on the government to learn from the determination of the soldiers and commanders, and to create significant deterrence against the terrorists and the murderous Palestinian Authority that has been rearing its head recently, and to carry out retaliatory action in the village from which the despicable terrorist came," he added.

Dagan further noted that on this occasion he seeks to "encourage the young Binyamin Cohen, who fought the terrorist with bare hands and overcame him."