Samaria man fends off armed terrorist near Yitzhar

A terrorist attack was foiled in Samaria Wednesday morning, after an Arab terrorist armed with a knife attempted to stab an Israeli civilian waiting at a hitch-hiking spot.

The incident occurred at Yitzhar Junction, near the Israeli town of Yitzhar, when an Arab terrorist brandishing a knife attacked an Israeli man from Yitzhar.

The would-be victim, Binyamin Cohen, fought back, punching and kicking the terrorist and ultimately forcing him to flee.

The terrorist fled the scene towards the nearby Arab village of Huwara.

Israeli security forces were dispatched to the scene and are conducting searches for the terrorist.

“I want to give my full backing to the IDF soldiers, to the Israel Police, to the Shin Bet, and to the security forces in their war to capture this terrorist criminal and to eliminate him,” said Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan.

“I want to give my support to the heroic resident of Yitzhar who fought with his bare hands against the terrorist and prevented a murderous attack.”