Arabs to demonstrate against police in Umm al-Fahm next Friday

Leaders of the Israeli Arab public decided in a meeting in Umm al-Fahm on Saturday to call for a demonstration in the city this coming Friday, in protest of what they called the "oppression" using force of the demonstration that was held on Friday in protest of the violence and crime in the Arab sector.

MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) was injured by a rubber bullet during Friday’s protest in Umm al-Fahm.

At least 35 people were injured in the violence. 10 of them were evacuated to Haemek Hospital in Afula. Dr. Samir Subhi, the mayor of Umm al-Fahm, was also injured in the riots.

According to police, there were serious disturbances during the demonstration, and demonstrators blocked the entrance to the city and to Highway 65, throwing rocks at the security forces. Eight policemen were lightly injured. Four protesters were arrested.

The head of the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee, Mohammad Barakeh, condemned what he described as the "brutal police aggression", saying that "the police cooperated with the crime gangs, and at the same time, they carried out aggression and brutally abused people who took part in a peaceful demonstration against the spread of the crime".

The Joint List party, of which MK Jabareen is a member, said in a statement that the "suppression" of the mass demonstration in Umm al-Fahm "is nothing but a true reflection of the failure of the police and its contribution to the spread of the cancer of violence in our society".