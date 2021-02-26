Arab MK injured in clashes in Umm al-Fahm

MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) was injured on Friday by a rubber bullet in clashes that broke out during a protest in Umm al-Fahm against the violence in the Arab sector.

At least 35 people were injured in the violence. 10 of them were evacuated to Haemek Hospital in Afula. Dr. Samir Subhi, the mayor of Umm al-Fahm, was also injured in the riots.

According to police, there were serious disturbances during the demonstration, and demonstrators blocked the entrance to the city and to Highway 65, throwing rocks at the security forces. Eight policemen were lightly injured. Four protesters were arrested.

"I was evacuated for medical treatment at the Al-Nut Center in Umm al-Fahm along with the mayor and dozens of others who were injured," Jabareen tweeted. "The rubber bullet fired at me is not the story - the story is a racist police force that has been violent against protesters, and a government that has been abandoning Arab society for too many years. We demand justice and personal security!"

