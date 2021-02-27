Poll: Likud wins 28 Knesset seats, anti-Netanyahu bloc wins 62 seats

The "Poll of Polls" from The Madad and Kan News predicted that the bloc opposing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would win 62 Knesset seats, while the pro-Netanyahu bloc would win just 47 seats.

The poll, published Saturday night, shows the Likud party continues to lead with 28 Knesset seats, followed by Yesh Atid as a distant second with 18 seats. Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party wins 14 seats, while Yamina wins 11.

The Joint Arab List is projected to win nine Knesset seats, followed by Sephardic-haredi Shas with eight. Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and Yisrael Beytenu are expected to win seven Knesset seats each. Labor would receive six Knesset seats, and three parties: Meretz, Religious Zionism, and Blue and White, would receive four seats each.

The Ra'am party, which split off from the Joint Arab List, is not expected to pass the threshold.

An investigation by the The Madad and Kan News showed that MK Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party has remained stable throughout February, consistently receiving either four or five Knesset seats and remaining just above the electoral threshold. Meretz, however, is less stable, and has dropped below the threshold in several polls conducted over the past month. Blue and White is the least stable of the three, and February's polls continuously show Defense Minister Benny Gantz's party in different positions.