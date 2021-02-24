Poll: Religious Zionism, Blue & White, Meretz barely cross threshold

A new poll released Wednesday has found that no less than three parties currently represented in the Knesset are in danger of falling below the 3.25% electoral threshold – leaving them out of the 24th Knesset.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by Radio 103FM Wednesday morning, if new elections were held today, the Religious Zionist Party – Otzma Yehudit – Noam alliance would receive just four seats, barely crossing the electoral threshold.

The far-left Meretz party and Blue and White would also narrowly cross the threshold with four seats each.

The United Arab List, which split from the Joint Arab List, would fail to cross the threshold, leaving it out of the next Knesset.

The poll also found the Likud holding steady at 28 seats, making it the largest faction in the Knesset, despite plummeting eight seats, with Yesh Atid coming in second with 18 seats.

The New Hope party fell to 13 seats in the latest poll, down from the previous Panels Politics poll, released last week, which showed New Hope with 15 seats.

Yamina is projected to win 12 seats, compared to seven for Yisrael Beytenu.

Among the haredi factions, Shas received eight seats in the poll, compared to seven for United Torah Judaism.

The Labor party easily cleared the electoral threshold with six seats.

The right-wing – religious bloc fell to 59 seats in the latest poll, down from 60 in last week’s poll.

The left-wing – Arab bloc rose in Wednesday’s poll to 41 seats, up from 37 seats in last week’s poll, while center-right parties which have vowed not to sit with Netanyahu in a government received 20 seats.