Ted Cruz: 'Donald J. Trump ain't goin' anywhere'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), promising that former US President Donald Trump "ain't goin' anywhere."

In his Friday speech, Cruz emphasized: "The Republican Party is not the party just of the country clubs. The Republican Party is the party of steelworkers and construction workers and pipeline workers and taxi cab drivers and cops and firefighters, and waiters and waitresses and the men and women with callouses on their hands who are working for this country. That is our party and these deplorables are here to stay."

Claiming that Democrats want Trump "to go away," Cruz promised: "Let me tell you this right now: Donald J. Trump ain’t goin’ anywhere."

"Already [US President] Joe Biden and the radicals of his administration, they are already overshooting, they are already going too far. Their policies don’t work. They are disasters. They are destroying jobs. They are stripping our freedom."

"There is a natural pendulum and the country will come back to sanity, and mark my words, 2022 going to be fantastic election year and so is 2024."

Trump is scheduled to speak at the CPAC on Sunday, in his first speech since Biden's inauguration.

In his own CPAC speech, Donald Trump Jr. spoke about his expectations for his father's speech, calling the conference "TPAC" in his father's honor.

"I imagine it will not be what we call a 'low-energy' speech," he said. "And I assure you that it will solidify Donald Trump and all of your feelings about the MAGA movement as the future of the Republican Party."