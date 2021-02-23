Report: Trump and Pence have an 'amicable' relationship

Former US President Donald Trump and former US Vice President Mike Pence have spoken twice since US President Joe Biden's inauguration, a source told CNN.

According to the source, who did not provide further details, the relationship between the two is "amicable."

Trump and Pence initiated one call each, the source said.

Two sources told CNN that Trump will speak Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, while Pence declined the invitation.

According to the source, the reason Pence isn't going to CPAC is because "it's tradition the outgoing pres and VP stay quiet, and the incoming president deserves that courtesy."

By summertime, the source added, Pence will be more active in politics.