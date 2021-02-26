Gantz associate urges him to quit race

Hod Betzer, a close associate of Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz who has accompanied him since his first day in politics, recently called on Gantz to quit the race for the 24th Knesset, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, Betzer made clear to Gantz that he believes he is taking a huge risk in continuing to run and should step down. In the wake of this, Channel 12 said, Betzer has been removed from the Blue and White campaign.

Blue and White said in response to the report, “You can continue to spread gossip and folk tales - but the fact is simple: it's either Gantz now or Bibi forever. And to our political opponents - if you do not help in uniting the camp, the least you can do is not interfere and help stop Bibi from trying to evade trial."

While Blue and White did not pass the electoral threshold in early polls, polls released in recent days showed it winning between 4 and 5 seats in the next Knesset.

Gantz has been pressured to step down by parties on the center-left who fear that his remaining in the race will result in voted being lost should he not pass the electoral threshold.

