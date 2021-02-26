Poll: Likud rises to 29, Yesh Atid falls to 17

The Likud has regained some of its lost electoral strength, a new poll shows, with a widening gap between the ruling party and its most likely challenger, the Yesh Atid party.

The poll was conducted by Panels Politics with data collected online by Panel4All from 593 respondents and was published Friday morning by Ma’ariv.

If new elections were held today, the poll found, the Likud would receive 29 seats, down from its current 36 seats but up one mandate from the previous Panels Politics poll, released on Wednesday, which showed the Likud with 28 seats.

In a distant second place, Yesh Atid fell from 18 seats on Wednesday to 17 seats on Friday.

New Hope, founded by former Likud MK and Netanyahu rival Gideon Sa’ar, rose from 13 seats to 14, while Yamina sank from 12 seats on Wednesday to 11 seats Friday.

The Joint Arab List held stable at nine mandates, with the United Arab List (Ra’am), which split off from the Joint Arab List, failing to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, receiving just 2.2% of the vote.

Among the haredi factions, Shas held stable at eight seats, with United Torah Judaism projected to win seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu also received seven seats in the poll, followed by Labor with five seats.

Both Meretz and the Religious Zionist Party barely crossed the electoral threshold with four seats each.

The New Economic Party failed to cross the threshold, receiving 1.7% of the vote.

The poll also found that voters are roughly evenly divided on whom they believe Yamina chief Naftali Bennett should back if he is in the position of king maker following next month's election.

A plurality of 37% say Yamina should help Netanyahu form a new government, compared to 34% who say he should help the 'Never Netanyahu' bloc form a government.

In head-to-head matchups, Netanyahu remains the most popular candidate for prime minister, best Gideon Sa'ar by nine points, 45% to 36%; Bennett by 10 points, 43% to 33%; and Lapid by 23 points, 55% to 32%.