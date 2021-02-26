Coalition chair Miki Zohar: 'High chance of new elections'

Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) warned on Friday that Israel may be facing fifth elections soon.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Zohar noted Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's promise not to attempt to halt his trial via legislation.

"The Prime Minister's words were very clear: He won't advance a law that will protect him from legal issues, because he knows how the cases against him are collapsing and that he will be judged innocent in court. Attempts to emphasize the legislation of the 'French Law' are attempts to turn attention away from Netanyahu's work for the public's sake, in the fields of economy, security, and health," Zohar said.

"The government is a sick government," he added. "The one who didn't use his rotation is [Defense Minister] Benny Gantz (Blue and White), because he didn't see us as partners. Members of Blue and White turned a cold shoulder to us until everything exploded."

"In retrospect, it's a good thing that the rotation didn't happen, because if Gantz were prime minister, the country would not be in a good situation. Elections are far from decided, but there is a way to decide them. If on the day of elections we manage to get a high voter turnout among right-wing voters, we will win the elections.

"[Yamina chair MK Naftali] Bennett is not in our pocket," he added. "It's not the right thing to give Bennett a rotation."

When asked whether he agrees that there is a high and rising chance of fifth elections, Zohar said: "I tend to agree with that, but I very much hope that it won't happen. I very much hope, that with G-d's help, we will manage to find the required 61 who will help us form a right-wing government, and with those same 61, we will also save Israel from fifth elections," the chance of which he noted is "continuously rising."

Earlier on Friday, a new Panels Politics poll showed Likud in the lead with 29 seats, followed by Yesh Atid with 17. In that poll, the "anyone but Netanyahu" bloc won 61 Knesset seats.