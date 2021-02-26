IDF soldier wounded by stray bullet at military base succumbs to wounds

The IDF soldier seriously wounded at a military base in the Jordan Valley died Friday of his wounds.

Staff Sergeant Yonatan Granot, 22, sustained critical injuries on Tuesday after a bullet shot out of another soldier's weapon.

A resident of Kibbutz Einat, Granot served in the Bazelet infantry battalion, as part of the Nahal Brigade.

His family has decided to donate his organs.

Military police are continuing to investigate the incident, and their findings will be passed to the Military Prosecutor for examination. In a statement, the IDF said that it shares the family's sorrow, and will maintain connection with the family.

Initial investigations show that Granot was injured by a stray bullet following a shooting practice using Ruger bullets, which are typically used to disperse riots. The bullet hit Granot's head, and he collapsed and lost consciousness.

The soldier who accidentally fired his weapon visited Granot in the hospital. The Military Court in Jaffa has extended his arrest until next Tuesday.