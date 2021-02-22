Boeing issues suspension for over 100 aircraft following debris-dropping incident

Boeing has suspended operations for over 100 of its 777 aircraft after a United Airlines flight dropped engine debris over a neighborhood in Broomfield, Colorado, before landing safely at at Denver International Airport.

In a statement, Boeing said the suspensions apply to the 777 powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines, and will remain in place until the US' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identifies an "appropriate inspection protocol" for the aircraft.

Of the aircraft included in the suspension, 59 were in storage and just 69 were in use.

On Sunday, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said that in all likelihood, some of the planes will be removed from service.

"We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday's incident," Dickson said, according to CNN.

"Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes," he added.

"The FAA is working closely with other civil aviation authorities to make this information available to affected operators in their jurisdictions."