A United Airlines flight flying over Broomfield, Colorado, dropped pieces of engine in the yards of local residents.

According to CNN's Pete Muntean, "Denver International Airport officials tell us United Airlines Flight 328 bound for Honolulu returned to the airport after an engine problem. Neighbors heard a loud boom, took these photos of what look like Boeing 777 engine nacelle in their yards."

The plane later landed safely at Denver International Airport.

No injuries have been reported.