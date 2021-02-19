Woman who crossed into Syria making her way back to Israel

Following the efforts of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Israeli citizen is currently making her way to Israel after crossing the border into Syria and being held by the Syrians.

An Israeli delegation, led by the chief of staff of the Prime Minister’s Office Asher Hayun and the coordinator of the prisoners and missing persons, Yaron Blum, with the participation of representatives of the National Security Council and a doctor, is making its way from Russia to Israel together with the Israeli who was returned from Syria.

An Israeli doctor examined the Israeli and determined that she was feeling well. The Israeli has spoken to her family. As far as is known, the young Israeli woman crossed the border into an area without a fence, near the summit of Mount Hermon.

Netanyahu said, "A few days ago, a young Israeli woman crossed the border into Syria. I spoke twice with my friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin. I asked for his help to bring her back, and he indeed acted. I would like to thank him for once again enlisting in efforts to return Israeli citizens to Israel."

"Israel has always done and will always do everything in its power to bring our citizens back home. I would like to thank the President, the head of the National Security Council, the Coordinator of Prisoners and Missing Persons, the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Mossad, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and everyone who helped in this important operation. Thank you," the Prime Minister added.

As a gesture of goodwill and in order to advance the deal, Israel returned to Syria two shepherds who entered Israel and also shortened by three months the community service work imposed on Nihal al-Makat, a Druze from Majdal Shams.