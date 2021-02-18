Kinneret rises eight centimeters in a single day

Due to the inclement weather, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose eight centimeters (3.15 inches) between Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the Kinneret's water level stands at 209 meters and 48 centimeters below sea level, and just 68 centimeters below the upper red line marking the lake's maximum capacity.

Thursday will see continued intermittent rainfall around the country, from northern Israel to the northern Negev, but the rain will lessen gradually over the course of the day. There may be isolated thunderstorms. Throughout the day, the snowfall will gradually lessen and eventually cease. Flooding may occur in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas. Harsh winds will blow, and temperatures will remain low.

Thursday night will see intermittent rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast, along with isolated thunderstorms. There may be local rainfall in central Israel, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon.

On Friday, the rains will pick up again, with rainfall from the north to the northern Negev, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. There may be flooding in the streams in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas, as well as along the coastline. Temperatures will remain below seasonal average. During the evening hours, the rain will gradually lessen. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon.