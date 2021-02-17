Snowfall in Jerusalem, Golan, Judea and Samaria
Snow in northern Golan - roads blocked and studies canceled. Snow in Tzfat and Samaria hills. In J'lem, light snow expected to strengthen.
Snow in Jerusalem
Hezki Baruch
|
