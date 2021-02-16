How do you fly with unvaccinated children?

MK Yakov Margi (United Torah Judaism), who heads the Knesset's Economic Affairs Committee, answered the question of what families can expect while traveling abroad when the parents are vaccinated and the children are not.

Speaking to Israel Hayom, Margi said, "Parents who are exempt from quarantine because they received two doses of the vaccine or recovered from coronavirus can fly with their children and return, and the children will need to remain with them in home quarantine. Obviously, the parents are exempt from quarantine."

Children under 16 are not yet approved to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, although Israel has opened its vaccine rollout to everyone over that age. However, trials on children are already underway and it is expected that by the year's end, the vaccine will be shown to be safe and effective for children as well as adults.

Israel Hayom noted that so far, Israel has signed agreements with Greece and Cyprus under which vaccinated individuals will not require quarantine. Georgia and Seychelles are also accepting people who have received the coronavirus vaccine, and it is expected that in the coming weeks, additional countries will join the initiative.

Nir Mazor, CMO at Aviation Links, told Israel Hayom, "It seems that children will be able to enter in a similar fashion to how things were last summer - which required among other things [coronavirus] tests."